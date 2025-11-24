Remembering Dharmendra: The Affable Star Who Never Forgot His Roots

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who remained grounded despite his stardom, passed away at 89. Sharmila Tagore, his co-star in classics like 'Satyakam' and 'Chupke Chupke', fondly remembers him as an affable individual who treated everyone with warmth, irrespective of their status.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dharmendra was celebrated for his ability to blend his 'muscle man' image with characters in films by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, such as 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Satyakam'. Despite deserving accolades for his comedic role in 'Chupke Chupke', he never won a National Film Award for the genre.

Tagore recounts Dharmendra's dedication, recalling lengthy shooting days where he willingly extended his hours for her. She cherishes these memories, highlighting his unique humility and character, which set him apart from others in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)