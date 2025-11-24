A Legend's Legacy: Dharmendra's Indelible Connection with Punjab Villages

The passing of Bollywood legend Dharmendra, known affectionately as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, has sparked a wave of mourning across villages in Punjab. Villages like Dango and Sahnewal, with profound connections to the star, are bound in grief over his departure.

With a storied career spanning sixty-five years and over three hundred films, Dharmendra left an indelible mark on the Indian film industry. Despite his superstar status, he was remembered in his ancestral village of Dango and his home in Sahnewal as a humble man, approachable and down-to-earth like the average villager.

Though he spent much of his life in Mumbai, Dharmendra's ties to Ludhiana remained strong. Local residents recall his fondness for the region and his willingness to delay work commitments to attend to people from his hometown. The actor's impact extended beyond his films, leaving fond memories in the hearts of those who knew him closely.