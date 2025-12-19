Left Menu

Tragedy at KISS: NCST Investigates Tribal Student's Death

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) is investigating the alleged murder of a 14-year-old tribal student at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences in Odisha. Eight officials and three students have been detained in connection with the incident, highlighting serious concerns over student safety and institutional accountability.

Tragedy at KISS: NCST Investigates Tribal Student's Death
  • India

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has launched an inquiry into the alleged murder of a 14-year-old tribal student at Odisha's Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS). The NCST's decision follows the arrest of eight KISS officials and three students, after media reports brought the incident to light.

NCST issued notices to several state departments and police authorities, demanding a detailed report within three days. It warned that failure to comply could result in the exercise of civil court powers, including summoning officials. The detained officials allegedly tried to conceal the student's murder, initially presenting it as an accidental death.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and other political figures have condemned the incident. The Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has called for a thorough investigation, including assessing the role of doctors who allegedly misinformed the victim's family. The case underscores urgent calls for improved safety measures at educational institutions for tribal children.

