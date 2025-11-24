Bihar Pavilion Shines with Proposed 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir'

At the bustling international trade fair, the Bihar Pavilion draws attention with its grand depiction of the proposed 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir' in Sitamarhi district, highlighting Bihar's rich cultural and religious heritage. Visitors are welcomed by a temple-themed gateway, with Mithila paintings dominating the decor, symbolizing the traditional art form of the region.

The Bihar Tourism stall showcases the state's historic sites, including the Mahabodhi temple, Umga Sun temple, and the Patna Sahib gurdwara. As visitors navigate through this cultural feast, a presentation of the new Sita temple's design provides a glimpse into Bihar's future tourism endeavors.

The unveiling of this temple aligns with political maneuvers in India, with the ruling NDA highlighting the spiritual city development in its manifesto, as the state gears up for elections. In parallel, cultural performances brightened the Bihar 'state day' celebrations at the event, reinforcing the region's diverse cultural offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)