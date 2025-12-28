Left Menu

Khan Criticizes RSS and NDA, Calls for Revolutionary Steps

Shakeel Ahmed Khan, a Congress leader, criticized the RSS for not participating in the 1942 Quit India Movement and questioned its organizational methods. He condemned the NDA government's handling of the MGNREGA scheme and India's economic situation, urging revolutionary steps to address these challenges.

Khan Criticizes RSS and NDA, Calls for Revolutionary Steps
On Sunday, Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan expressed strong criticism of the RSS, citing its historical stance against the national flag and its absence from the 1942 Quit India Movement.

Khan's remarks came in response to Digvijay Singh suggesting that Congress could learn from the RSS's organizational capacity. He questioned, "What should we learn when they didn't raise the national flag for 52 years or got involved in the independence movement?"

Besides his critique of the RSS, Khan also targeted the NDA government, denouncing their approach to the MGNREGA scheme and accusing them of weakening India's economic state. He called for revolutionary actions to address these economic challenges as the Congress celebrated its Foundation Day.

