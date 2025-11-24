Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pays Tribute to Bollywood Legend Dharmendra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed deep sorrow over the passing of iconic actor Dharmendra. Remembering their connection in the film industry, Priyanka credited Dharmendra and his family for their warmth when she was a newcomer. She described his legacy as both cinematic and emotional, acknowledging his enduring influence on Hindi cinema.
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns the loss of film legend Dharmendra with a heartfelt tribute shared on social media. His passing marks a significant loss for Indian cinema.
Renowned for his role in 'Sholay', Dharmendra passed away at 89, leaving behind a remarkable legacy after more than six decades in the industry.
Reflecting on her debut with Dharmendra's eldest son, Sunny Deol, Priyanka praised the Deol family's warm welcome at the start of her career, highlighting Dharmendra's lasting impact and inspiration.
