Priyanka Chopra Jonas Pays Tribute to Bollywood Legend Dharmendra

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas mourns the loss of film legend Dharmendra with a heartfelt tribute shared on social media. His passing marks a significant loss for Indian cinema.

Renowned for his role in 'Sholay', Dharmendra passed away at 89, leaving behind a remarkable legacy after more than six decades in the industry.

Reflecting on her debut with Dharmendra's eldest son, Sunny Deol, Priyanka praised the Deol family's warm welcome at the start of her career, highlighting Dharmendra's lasting impact and inspiration.