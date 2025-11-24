Left Menu

West Bengal's New Tourism Hub: Mahakal Temple and Convention Centre

The West Bengal Cabinet has approved the construction of a Mahakal temple in Matigara, Siliguri. This will be part of a larger tourism hub, with the temple featuring a grand statue of Lord Shiva. A new convention centre is also set to be built in the Dabgram area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 21:14 IST
West Bengal's New Tourism Hub: Mahakal Temple and Convention Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Cabinet has given the green light for the development of a significant tourism hub in Matigara, Siliguri, featuring the Mahakal temple. This project follows the state's prior successes, like constructing the Jagannath temple in Digha.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the initiative during a visit to disaster-hit areas in north Bengal last October. The approved plan includes acquiring 25.15 acres of land in Matigara, with 17.41 acres transferred from the Land and Land Reforms Department to the Tourism Department.

As part of the state's broader tourism strategy, the region will not only house the Mahakal temple but will also see the construction of a new international-standard convention centre in the Dabgram area. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya emphasized the strategic importance of these developments for the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025