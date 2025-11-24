West Bengal's New Tourism Hub: Mahakal Temple and Convention Centre

The West Bengal Cabinet has given the green light for the development of a significant tourism hub in Matigara, Siliguri, featuring the Mahakal temple. This project follows the state's prior successes, like constructing the Jagannath temple in Digha.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the initiative during a visit to disaster-hit areas in north Bengal last October. The approved plan includes acquiring 25.15 acres of land in Matigara, with 17.41 acres transferred from the Land and Land Reforms Department to the Tourism Department.

As part of the state's broader tourism strategy, the region will not only house the Mahakal temple but will also see the construction of a new international-standard convention centre in the Dabgram area. Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya emphasized the strategic importance of these developments for the local economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)