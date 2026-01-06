Left Menu

Mystery of Missing Voter: Stress-Related Death Shakes Siliguri

A 57-year-old man named Mohammad Khadem was found dead near Siliguri, West Bengal. Family members claim he was stressed due to a Special Intensive Revision hearing over a missing name in the voter list. An investigation is ongoing as Siliguri Mayor provides support to the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 13:37 IST
man
  • Country:
  • India

A 57-year-old resident of Siliguri, West Bengal, was discovered dead on Tuesday, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his demise. The deceased, identified as Mohammad Khadem, was reportedly under stress after attending a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing concerning discrepancies in the electoral roll.

The body was located in an abandoned police quarters in the Fulbari area and subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination. Khadem's family disclosed he had been suffering significant mental distress after discovering his name missing from the 2002 voter list during the SIR process.

Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb has visited Khadem's family to offer support, while authorities continue to probe the events leading up to his untimely death. The incident raises broader questions about the processes and implications of the electoral revision exercise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

