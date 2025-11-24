Legendary Actor Dharmendra: A Legacy of Timeless Charisma
The North American Punjabi Association mourns the passing of Indian film icon Dharmendra. Celebrated for over six decades in cinema, Dharmendra's legacy of humility and artistic excellence inspires globally. His demise is a significant loss to the Punjabi community and the world of cinema.
The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of legendary Indian actor, Dharmendra, on Monday.
In a statement, NAPA highlighted Dharmendra Ji's status as not only an iconic Indian cinema figure but also a proud son of Punjab. His humility, warmth, and artistic excellence made him beloved across the globe.
With a film career spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, Dharmendra Ji's work epitomizes dedication and charisma. From classics like 'Sholay' to versatile roles in various genres, his legacy continues to inspire artists worldwide.
