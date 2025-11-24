Legendary Actor Dharmendra: A Legacy of Timeless Charisma

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has expressed deep sorrow at the passing of legendary Indian actor, Dharmendra, on Monday.

In a statement, NAPA highlighted Dharmendra Ji's status as not only an iconic Indian cinema figure but also a proud son of Punjab. His humility, warmth, and artistic excellence made him beloved across the globe.

With a film career spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, Dharmendra Ji's work epitomizes dedication and charisma. From classics like 'Sholay' to versatile roles in various genres, his legacy continues to inspire artists worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)