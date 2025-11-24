Left Menu

Celebrating Paratha Bond: PM Modi and Dharmendra's Heartwarming Connection

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and legendary actor Dharmendra shared a unique bond over their mutual love for parathas. Despite their diverse backgrounds, they connected over a meal featuring dhokla and parathas, recalling memories from Punjab. Dharmendra, a film icon, passed away at 89 shortly before his 90th birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:21 IST
Legendary actor Dharmendra, who recently passed away at the age of 89, shared a fond connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi through their mutual love for parathas. A video shared by 'The Modi Story' X handle offers a glimpse into this warm relationship.

During a past breakfast meeting, as recounted by Dharmendra, PM Modi served a spread of delectable Gujarati dishes, with parathas taking center stage. Modi's affinity for parathas is rooted in his experiences in Punjab, where the dish is a staple across meals.

Dharmendra, a celebrated figure in Indian cinema with a career spanning over 65 years and 300 films, passed away at his Juhu residence days before turning 90. His health had been declining, and he had frequent hospital visits in recent times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

