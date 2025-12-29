Farewell to a French Film Icon: Brigitte Bardot's Final Journey

French film legend Brigitte Bardot, revered for her trailblazing role in cinema, has passed away at the age of 91. According to reports from BFM TV, her funeral is scheduled to be held in the picturesque French Riviera town of Saint-Tropez on January 7.

Bardot's death marks the end of an era for the film industry, as she was celebrated not only for her acting prowess but also for her cultural influence throughout the decades. Her unique charm and iconic roles have left a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

The upcoming funeral in Saint-Tropez is expected to draw significant attention, as fans and dignitaries gather to pay their final respects to the cinema icon who captured the hearts of many.