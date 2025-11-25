Left Menu

Superman's First Issue Fetches Record $9.12M at Auction

A copy of the first 'Superman' comic has set a new auction record, selling for $9.12 million in Texas. Found by brothers in their late mother's attic, the 1939 edition was well-preserved due to the cool climate and scarcity of copies, making it highly valuable to collectors.

Updated: 25-11-2025 04:37 IST
A historic moment in the world of comic book collecting unfolded this month as a copy of the first 'Superman' comic was auctioned for $9.12 million in Texas. This remarkable sale has made it the most expensive comic book ever sold.

The discovery was made by three brothers in San Francisco while cleaning their late mother's attic. The comic was nestled amidst layers of newspapers and cobwebs, a hidden treasure she had long hinted at but never shown. The comic was in exceptional condition, attributed to the favorable preservation environment in Northern California, estimated to have fewer than 500 surviving copies today.

This pristine 'Superman No. 1,' released in 1939, received a high rating from CGC due to its excellent preservation. Its backstory and the fact that Superman was the first superhero to gain pop culture notoriety added to its allure. The brothers have chosen to remain anonymous, along with the buyer.

