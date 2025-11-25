Assam Assembly Deliberates on Zubeen Garg's Tragic Demise

The Assam Assembly's winter session commenced with a poignant topic on the agenda—the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg. The opposition's adjournment motion quickly gained attention, as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma requested its approval.

Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia and Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi prioritized the issue, urging a discussion. CM Sarma concurred, stressing the state's commitment to resolving the case while ensuring legislative priorities were addressed.

The Speaker agreed to the motion, advising caution in public comments to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation. The session underscored the seriousness of probing Garg's death, which occurred under mysterious circumstances in Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)