Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy: A Journey of Faith and Courage

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta initiated a 'Dhwaj Yatra' from Sis Ganj Sahib gurudwara to Anandpur Sahib, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur. This event served as a tribute to the Guru's teachings and his ultimate sacrifice. The yatra saw the participation of numerous devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 11:05 IST
In a tribute to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur's enduring legacy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a 'Dhwaj Yatra' from the Sis Ganj Sahib gurudwara to Anandpur Sahib. Held on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary, the procession underscores the Guru's teachings and immense sacrifice made for religious freedom.

The event witnessed significant participation from devotees, highlighting a deep reverence and collective remembrance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's ideals. Participants from diverse backgrounds joined in, celebrating the spirit of unity and faith that the Guru championed.

Gupta emphasized the importance of this commemoration, expressing hope for peace, prosperity, and harmony in society, inspired by Guru Tegh Bahadur's life. Her message resonated across social platforms showcasing the relevance of the Guru's teachings in contemporary times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

