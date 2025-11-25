Celebrating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Legacy: A Journey of Faith and Courage

In a tribute to Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur's enduring legacy, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off a 'Dhwaj Yatra' from the Sis Ganj Sahib gurudwara to Anandpur Sahib. Held on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary, the procession underscores the Guru's teachings and immense sacrifice made for religious freedom.

The event witnessed significant participation from devotees, highlighting a deep reverence and collective remembrance of Guru Tegh Bahadur's ideals. Participants from diverse backgrounds joined in, celebrating the spirit of unity and faith that the Guru championed.

Gupta emphasized the importance of this commemoration, expressing hope for peace, prosperity, and harmony in society, inspired by Guru Tegh Bahadur's life. Her message resonated across social platforms showcasing the relevance of the Guru's teachings in contemporary times.

