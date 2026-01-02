Controversy Erupts Over Circular: AAP vs Delhi Government

The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Delhi government of threatening its members with police action over a controversial circular that allegedly tasked teachers with counting stray dogs across the city. AAP insists the circular was indeed issued, despite the government's denial of any such directive.

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha stated that the Directorate of Education had circulated letters on November 20 and December 5, which listed nodal officers and demanded details about stray dogs. Jha challenged Education Minister Ashish Sood, questioning whether the circular was issued without his knowledge.

Furthermore, AAP criticized the government's lack of action against private schools accused of harassing parents, questioning how many FIRs had been filed in these cases. The party also highlighted alleged failures in delivering on welfare promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)