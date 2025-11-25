Renewed Hope as Pope's Visit Rekindles Justice Movement in Lebanon

Pope Leo XIV's impending visit to Lebanon shines a hopeful spotlight on a nation grappling with multiple crises, reigniting hope among families seeking justice for the victims of the 2020 Beirut port explosion. Mireille Khoury, who lost her son Elias in the disaster, is among those joining the pontiff in prayer for justice and peace.

The pope's visit, a promise fulfilled after years of anticipation, comes during Lebanon's struggle with an entrenched political and economic crisis, juxtaposed with regional conflicts involving Hezbollah and Israel. This high-profile visit symbolizes support for Lebanon, where about one-third of the population identifies as Christian.

While some Lebanese communities express disappointment over the itinerary excluding war-torn regions, the trip underscores long-standing Vatican ties. Historian Charles Hayek highlights Lebanon's strategic relations with the Vatican, emphasizing interfaith dialogues as crucial in promoting unity. Families of the port victims remain hopeful for sustained papal advocacy following Pope Francis' supportive legacy.