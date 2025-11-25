Left Menu

Remembering Dharmendra: Bollywood's Timeless Icon

Bollywood luminaries pay homage to the late actor Dharmendra, celebrating his contributions to Indian cinema. Known for iconic roles in 'Sholay' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta', celebrities remember him as a 'legend' and 'an icon who defined an era'. Dharmendra's impact on the industry is hailed as unparalleled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 13:41 IST
Dharmendra
Bollywood celebrities have united in tribute to the legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89. Known for his memorable roles in iconic films such as 'Sholay' and 'Chupke Chupke', Dharmendra's career spanned over six decades, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Alia Bhatt, Preity Zinta, and Naseeruddin Shah were among those who expressed their heartfelt condolences. Alia shared a picture with Dharmendra from their film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', remembering him as a 'legend who lit up every frame'. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta described him as 'one of the biggest superstars and a legend of Indian cinema'.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal and actor Kirron Kher echoed similar sentiments, with each highlighting his lasting influence on future generations of artists. As the industry mourns his passing, Dharmendra's lasting legacy as a trailblazer in Bollywood ensures that his contributions will continue to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

