Yeshu Raja: A New Anthem Uniting Christmas Celebrations

Dr Amit Kamle introduces 'Yeshu Raja,' a vibrant Gospel worship track set for release this December. It joins the Glorify Christ 10 series, aiming to revitalize Christmas celebrations through a modern narrative of Christ's birth.

With lyrics depicting biblical events and featuring the notable vocals of Sheldon Bangera, 'Yeshu Raja' stands as a dynamic interpretation of the traditional Nativity story, merging classical themes with a fresh worship experience.

The track symbolizes a groundbreaking collaboration in Indian Christian music and promises to resonate in various worship meetings globally, encouraging a new generation to celebrate the timeless story of Jesus' birth.

(With inputs from agencies.)