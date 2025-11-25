Yeshu Raja: A New Anthem Uniting Christmas Celebrations
Dr Amit Kamle's new Gospel anthem, 'Yeshu Raja,' featuring Sheldon Bangera, debuts this December. Part of the Glorify Christ 10 series, it offers a contemporary retelling of the Nativity story, with the aim to energize global worship gatherings this Christmas season.
Dr Amit Kamle introduces 'Yeshu Raja,' a vibrant Gospel worship track set for release this December. It joins the Glorify Christ 10 series, aiming to revitalize Christmas celebrations through a modern narrative of Christ's birth.
With lyrics depicting biblical events and featuring the notable vocals of Sheldon Bangera, 'Yeshu Raja' stands as a dynamic interpretation of the traditional Nativity story, merging classical themes with a fresh worship experience.
The track symbolizes a groundbreaking collaboration in Indian Christian music and promises to resonate in various worship meetings globally, encouraging a new generation to celebrate the timeless story of Jesus' birth.
