Celebrating Dharmendra: A Legacy of Stardom
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah reflects on the illustrious 60-year career of his co-star Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. Shah shared fond memories from their collaborations in films like 'Ghulami,' underscoring the irreplaceable impact Dharmendra left on the film industry.
Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah paid tribute to the legendary Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89, hailing his 60-year career as unparalleled stardom. Shah shared his reflections on Instagram, emphasizing the profound impact Dharmendra had both as an actor and a colleague.
Recalling their first collaboration in the 1985 film 'Ghulami,' Shah expressed his admiration for Dharmendra, stating that working with him was a privilege. 'A Dharmendra sized hole is impossible to fill,' Shah wrote, cherishing the affection and kindness he received from the iconic actor.
The duo also shared the screen in the 1992 movie 'Tahalka' and the 2023 historical drama series 'Taj: Divided by Blood.' Shah's heartfelt homage underscores the end of an era in the film industry, marking Dharmendra's enduring legacy and wishing him peace in his eternal rest.
