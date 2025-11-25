Left Menu

Harnil Shah's Architectural Mastery Transcends Real Estate

For over two decades, Harnil Shah has driven the Setu Group to new heights in Gujarat's real estate scene. Now, he's using his engineering and design expertise in a new venture that merges architecture with nature and hospitality, reflecting a fresh perspective on experiential living and immersive destinations.

For more than twenty years, Harnil Shah has left a significant mark on Gujarat's real estate landscape through the Setu Group's innovative practices. Shah, the Director of Business Development, is now directing his industry expertise towards developing Barmer Wines and Gogunda Whisky estate near Udaipur.

This new venture is not just an expansion but a reinterpretation of Setu Group's core principles. Designed as a masterclass in experiential living, the estate combines architecture, nature, and hospitality into a seamless experience, embodying Shah's vision that environments should be crafted with intention and rooted in their locale.

By integrating luxury villas and viniculture to the project's architectural appeal, Barmer Wines and Gogunda Whisky will soon offer visitors curated experiences that reflect Rajasthan's cultural and ecological uniqueness. It marks Shah's ability to apply high-level design to evolve from constructing shelters to creating inspiring destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

