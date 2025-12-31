Anu Garg Makes History as Odisha's First Woman Chief Secretary

In a historic move, Anu Garg has taken the helm as the first woman chief secretary of Odisha. Her appointment marks a significant step in gender empowerment within the state bureaucracy, aligning with Odisha's ongoing commitment to development and excellence.

Garg succeeds Manoj Ahuja, who retired after a distinguished tenure. She previously held the distinction of being Odisha's first woman development commissioner, a role she assumed in March 2023. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi hailed her appointment as a milestone reflecting the government's dedication to progress.

Chief Minister Majhi expressed confidence in Garg's leadership potential, foreseeing her vast experience driving Odisha to new developmental heights. He also extended gratitude to Ahuja for his exemplary service and wished both leaders success in their future endeavors.

