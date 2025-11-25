Left Menu

The Chabimaster: A Riveting Spy Thriller by Harinder Sikka

Harinder Sikka's new novel, 'The Chabimaster', set amidst General Zia-ul-Haq’s 1977 coup, follows RAW agent Samy, the 'Chabimaster', as he maneuvers through espionage-linked networks. The book combines historical intensity with a focus on covert operational details, offering a gripping narrative that explores themes of courage and resilience.

Harinder Sikka, acclaimed for his 2008 novel 'Calling Sehmat', returns to the espionage genre with 'The Chabimaster'. The gripping narrative is set during General Zia-ul-Haq's 1977 coup in Pakistan and follows a skilled RAW locksmith known as 'Chabimaster'.

Published by Penguin Random House India, this tense thriller delves into the hidden world of international espionage with a focus on intricate operational details. The story centers on Samy, as he navigates shadowy networks across India, Pakistan, London, and Istanbul, driven by the discovery of a hidden steel box with secret papers.

'The Chabimaster' weaves together themes of bravery, risk, and ethical dilemmas. Sikka highlights the indomitable spirit of a young man overcoming the odds to become a formidable agent. The book is a timely exploration of covert networks and geopolitical tensions, celebrating the resilience in the face of adversity.

