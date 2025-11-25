Left Menu

Tragedy in the Reptile House: Python's Death Sparks Concerns at National Zoological Park

A five-year-old Rock Python died at the National Zoological Park while undergoing treatment, leaving the zoo with seven pythons. The cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem. Sources suggest mismanagement of winter arrangements might be responsible. The incident follows a jackal escape at Delhi Zoo.

Updated: 25-11-2025 17:26 IST
A five-year-old Rock Python at the National Zoological Park passed away while being treated for an illness over the past two days, according to zoo officials.

The zoo's reptile collection now consists of only seven remaining pythons. The precise cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem and laboratory tests. 'The animal had been sick and under treatment. The exact cause will be known once the post-mortem and test results are received,' confirmed Zoo Director Sanjeet Singh.

Skepticism lingers as sources allege the python's demise, at a notable 10 feet in length, may have been a result of inadequate winter arrangements within the reptile house. This unfortunate event emerges shortly after a jackal escape incident at the Delhi Zoo, where some jackals broke free from their enclosure. Two were safely returned, while efforts continue to trace the remaining animal using search teams and monitoring equipment.

