India's Green Revolution: Gadkari's Call for Bio-Fuels and Innovation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari underscored India's urgent need to focus on alternative and bio-fuels to tackle air pollution, especially in Delhi, during his address at the 'ICVA Green Returns Summit 2025'.

Gadkari emphasized that critical sectors such as ethics, economy, and ecology are the cornerstones of societal development, with ecology playing a pivotal role in combating air pollution, which is exacerbated by transportation fuels.

Highlighting economic improvements, he cited that India is set to reduce its logistics cost to a single digit by December, boosted by the development of expressways, while the automobile sector aims for global dominance backed by increased bio-ethanol production from corn.

