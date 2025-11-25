Actor Celina Jaitly Battles Domestic Turmoil: A Fight for Justice and Family

Celina Jaitly, a well-known actress, has stepped into a tumultuous battle, accusing her husband, Peter Haag, of domestic violence. The allegations, filed in a local court, outline severe emotional, physical, and verbal abuse, a revelation shaking the foundations of her family life.

A legal plea was presented on Tuesday to the judicial magistrate, S C Tadye, who has now issued a notice to Haag and scheduled a follow-up hearing for December 12. Jaitly's accusations include claims of cruelty and manipulative behavior by Haag, an Austria-based businessman whom she married in 2010.

Seeking compensation and maintenance, Jaitly has appealed for the return of her three children and continues to fight for justice amidst these personal challenges. Her plea highlights her determination, driven by the values instilled by her soldier father, and her ongoing efforts to secure her brother's release from detention in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)