Left Menu

Actor Celina Jaitly Battles Domestic Turmoil: A Fight for Justice and Family

Actor Celina Jaitly has accused her husband, Peter Haag, of domestic violence, filing a complaint alleging emotional, physical, and verbal abuse. The plea was heard in court, with Haag receiving a notice. Jaitly seeks compensation and custody of her children, while continuing to fight for her brother's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:11 IST
Actor Celina Jaitly Battles Domestic Turmoil: A Fight for Justice and Family
Celina Jaitly
  • Country:
  • India

Celina Jaitly, a well-known actress, has stepped into a tumultuous battle, accusing her husband, Peter Haag, of domestic violence. The allegations, filed in a local court, outline severe emotional, physical, and verbal abuse, a revelation shaking the foundations of her family life.

A legal plea was presented on Tuesday to the judicial magistrate, S C Tadye, who has now issued a notice to Haag and scheduled a follow-up hearing for December 12. Jaitly's accusations include claims of cruelty and manipulative behavior by Haag, an Austria-based businessman whom she married in 2010.

Seeking compensation and maintenance, Jaitly has appealed for the return of her three children and continues to fight for justice amidst these personal challenges. Her plea highlights her determination, driven by the values instilled by her soldier father, and her ongoing efforts to secure her brother's release from detention in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

Coalition of the Willing: US Joins Forces for Ukraine's Security Guarantees

 France
2
Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharashtra

Controversy Surrounding NCP Leader's Remarks: Political Turmoil in Maharasht...

 India
3
Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

Tensions Rise Amid Shiv Sena-BJP Conflicts in Muktainagar

 India
4
Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

Eruption Aftermath: Hayli Gubbi's First in 10,000 Years

 Ethiopia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025