Celebrating Thanksgiving with Turkeys: A Compassionate Tradition

Gus the turkey resides in a Colorado animal sanctuary, reflecting a trend where families 'adopt' turkeys for Thanksgiving rather than dining on them. This initiative, taken by farm animal sanctuaries, aims to save turkeys from slaughter and raise funds for their care while promoting awareness about humane treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erie | Updated: 26-11-2025 04:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 04:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

An innovative tradition has taken root in various parts of the US, marking a shift in the way Thanksgiving is celebrated by some families. Instead of consuming turkey, a growing number of people are choosing to adopt and sponsor these birds. Gus, a turkey at Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary in Colorado, is a prime example of this compassionate movement.

The sanctuary's sponsor-a-turkey programme allows donors to financially support turkeys, covering needs like food and veterinary care, and receive a certificate and a photo in return. This initiative has doubled its sponsorship numbers each year since its launch in 2022, drawing attention to the often inhumane conditions turkeys face in factory farms.

The campaign also aims to educate the public about the lives of turkeys beyond their role as a holiday meal. This educational approach is echoed by other sanctuaries across the nation, such as New York's Farm Sanctuary, which started the turkey adoption trend in 1986, helping change public perception of these animals and attract significant donations over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

