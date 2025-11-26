Left Menu

Human Touch: Brands Claim Authenticity Amid AI Surge

Brands like Heineken, Polaroid, and Cadbury are emphasizing 'human-made' creativity in their campaigns to counteract the rise of AI, which poses a threat to authentic human expression. As AI becomes more integrated into marketing, companies highlight cultural anxieties surrounding AI's role and consumer preferences for genuine human creativity.

Melbourne | Updated: 26-11-2025 09:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Brands such as Heineken, Polaroid, and Cadbury are spotlighting the value of 'human-made' creativity in their latest advertising campaigns to combat the influx of artificial intelligence (AI) in the industry. These initiatives signal a broader cultural conversation as consumers appear to prize authentic human expressions over AI-generated content.

With government and business sectors rapidly incorporating AI for its efficiency and innovation promises, questions about the significance of creativity are emerging. The appeal of AI lies in its cost-effectiveness and targeting capabilities, though a sense of emotional truth and creative mystery remains crucial in advertising, indicating the enduring importance of human intention.

The 'human-made' narrative reflects deeper cultural anxieties tied to authorship as technological advancements blur the lines between human and machine-made creativity. Despite AI's growing influence, brands emphasize authenticity to reassure consumers concerned about the erosion of genuine human contributions to art and advertising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

