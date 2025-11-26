Remembering Dharmendra: A Cinematic Icon's Tribute at IFFI

The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay a special tribute to the late actor Dharmendra during its closing ceremony. The actor passed away at his Mumbai home at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy cherished by millions.

The festival had initially planned to screen a 4K version of 'Sholay' on November 26, but it was canceled for technical reasons. Nevertheless, the festival will host a discussion titled '50 years of Sholay: Why 'Sholay' Still Resonates?' with director Ramesh Sippy on November 27.

The classic film's iconic bike, known for the song 'Yeh Dosti', already installed at the INOX theatre, has become a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, invoking nostalgia and admiration from festival attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)