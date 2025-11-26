Remembering Dharmendra: A Cinematic Icon's Tribute at IFFI
The 56th International Film Festival of India is honoring actor Dharmendra, who recently passed away, in a tribute at its closing ceremony. A planned screening of 'Sholay' was canceled, but the festival will host a session on its enduring impact. A bike from the iconic film now serves as a tribute piece.
- Country:
- India
The 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will pay a special tribute to the late actor Dharmendra during its closing ceremony. The actor passed away at his Mumbai home at the age of 89, leaving behind a legacy cherished by millions.
The festival had initially planned to screen a 4K version of 'Sholay' on November 26, but it was canceled for technical reasons. Nevertheless, the festival will host a discussion titled '50 years of Sholay: Why 'Sholay' Still Resonates?' with director Ramesh Sippy on November 27.
The classic film's iconic bike, known for the song 'Yeh Dosti', already installed at the INOX theatre, has become a heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra, invoking nostalgia and admiration from festival attendees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell to Dharmendra: The Legendary Heartbeat of Indian Cinema
As a towering figure of Indian cinema, Dharmendra's legacy will continue to inspire young generations of artistes: President Murmu
Tributes Pour in as Indian Cinema's 'He-Man,' Dharmendra, Passes Away
The passing of Dharmendra marks the end of an era in Indian cinema: PM Modi.
Farewell to Dharmendra: The End of an Era in Indian Cinema