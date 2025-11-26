Left Menu

Shifting Patterns in India's Dairy Consumption: A Godrej Jersey Study

A study by Godrej Jersey reveals evolving milk consumption trends in India, with a shift toward smoothies and flavored varieties. Despite changes, traditional dairy products retain popularity, supported by concerns over children's nutrition. Branded milk dominates due to quality and convenience, according to findings released on National Milk Day.

A recent study by Godrej Jersey highlights a shift in dairy consumption patterns among Indians, with an increasing preference for smoothies and flavored milk varieties. The India Lactograph Findings FY25-26, conducted by YouGov, surveyed eight major Indian cities to reveal these changing trends.

While traditional plain milk still appeals to 52% of consumers due to childhood nostalgia, modern options like flavored milk and protein shakes are gaining traction. Tea and coffee remain key consumption avenues, with 59% of respondents integrating milk into these beverages.

Parental concerns about reduced milk intake affecting children's bone density and growth were evident, with many citing calcium and protein needs. Branded milk is now favored by 64% of households due to its quality and convenience, while traditional dairy products like yogurt and paneer cheese remain household staples.

