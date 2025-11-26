Unveiling the 'Make It Magical' Winter Collection for Pets

In New Delhi, November 2025, Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) is making headlines with the launch of its 'Make It Magical' Winter Collection, perfectly timed for the upcoming cold season. The collection aims to transform simple, everyday moments with pets into cherished memories.

The collection includes lightweight sweatshirts, soft knit sweaters, and padded jackets, all designed to fit the real winter routines of Indian dogs and cats. These pieces emphasize comfort and ease of movement, while maintaining a stylish aesthetic. Geetanjali Rastogi, the Creative Director at HUFT, highlights the collection's focus on design-forward and comfort-centric apparel for pets.

Beyond clothing, 'Make It Magical' offers plush beds, velvet mats, and fleece-lined blankets to elevate nap times into luxurious experiences. Rashi Narang, Founder of Heads Up For Tails, emphasizes the idea of capturing the magic of winter through warmth and connection with pets. The collection is a heartfelt way to show love and create special moments during the winter months.

(With inputs from agencies.)