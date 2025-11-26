Left Menu

Acyuta Gopi: A Spiritual Symphony at IFFI's Grand Finale

Acyuta Gopi, a Grammy-nominated devotional singer, will headline the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India, presenting a specially curated performance. The event will highlight emerging artistic talent, including a performance by Miracle on Wheels, showcasing creative choreography by differently-abled artists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Grammy-nominated devotional singer, Acyuta Gopi, is set to headline the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), organizers confirmed on Wednesday. Known globally for hits like "Radhe Govinda," Gopi will present a specially curated act for the festival finale scheduled for Friday.

Sanjay Jaju, a secretary in the information and broadcasting ministry, highlighted the growing interest among young audiences for spiritual and devotional music, making Gopi the ideal choice for this cultural event. He emphasized the resurgence of tradition, manifested in the popularity of bhajans among Gen Z audiences worldwide.

The event will also feature a performance by Miracle on Wheels, a renowned dance group of differently-abled artists, known for their innovative choreography. This showcases a collaborative effort with WAVES OTT, aiming to spotlight emerging talent, alongside an array of dignitaries and creatives from around the globe.

