Unity March: Celebrating Sardar Patel's Legacy in Strengthening National Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of freedom as both rights and duties during the flag-off of the 'Unity March' in Gujarat to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary. The march aims to strengthen national unity and inspire citizens to contribute to India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anand | Updated: 26-11-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 13:23 IST
Gujarat, Patel's native land, serves as the starting point for a 'padyatra' that will conclude at the Statue of Unity. Modi commended the organizational efforts, noting that such initiatives remind citizens of their role in India's developmental journey, citing examples like Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Gujarat, Patel's native land, serves as the starting point for a 'padyatra' that will conclude at the Statue of Unity. Modi commended the organizational efforts, noting that such initiatives remind citizens of their role in India's developmental journey, citing examples like Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

With Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tripura CM Manik Saha present, the march expects to see participation from 15,000 people daily. Modi expressed confidence that this unity march will invigorate citizens' alignment with India's development goals.

