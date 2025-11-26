Unity March: Celebrating Sardar Patel's Legacy in Strengthening National Unity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that freedom encompasses both rights and duties, echoing his sentiments during the inauguration of the 'Unity March' in Karamsad, Gujarat. The march, celebrating Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 150th birth anniversary, aims to strengthen national unity.

Gujarat, Patel's native land, serves as the starting point for a 'padyatra' that will conclude at the Statue of Unity. Modi commended the organizational efforts, noting that such initiatives remind citizens of their role in India's developmental journey, citing examples like Digital India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

With Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Tripura CM Manik Saha present, the march expects to see participation from 15,000 people daily. Modi expressed confidence that this unity march will invigorate citizens' alignment with India's development goals.