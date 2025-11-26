Tragic Holiday: Family Poisoned by Hotel Pesticide

A Turkish-German family tragically lost their lives in Istanbul after being exposed to phosphine gas, a dangerous byproduct of a pesticide, in their hotel room. The family, identified as the Boceks, had initially sought medical help but succumbed to the poisoning seemingly from gas emissions.

The alarming incident unfolded after the Bocek family initially fell ill shortly after their arrival. Despite being treated at a hospital, the family members, including two young children, returned to the hotel only to fall severely ill once more, leading to their untimely deaths.

Authorities have arrested 11 individuals following an investigation that revealed phosphine traces on items from the hotel. The tragic event has sparked a broader conversation about hotel safety regulations in Turkey, especially in the bustling district of Istanbul where the hotel is now closed.