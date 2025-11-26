Scandal and Fraud: The Dramatic Fall of Miss Universe Co-Owner

In a dramatic turn of events, the Bangkok South District Court issued an arrest warrant for Jakkaphong 'Anne' Jakrajutatip, a co-owner of the Miss Universe Organisation, following her failure to appear in court on fraud charges.

The charges relate to accusations from Raweewat Maschamadol, who claims Jakkaphong and JKN Global Group defrauded him in a corporate bond sale totaling 30 million baht. Financial woes continue for JKN, already undergoing debt rehabilitation.

The situation further clouds the Miss Universe competition, recently plagued by scandal and organizational disarray, with Jakkaphong's absence from national spotlight adding to the media frenzy.