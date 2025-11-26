Mumbai's Identity Crisis: The Debate Over Renaming IIT Bombay
The Maharashtra government plans to request the Prime Minister and education ministry to rename IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai, amidst a controversy sparked by Union minister Jitendra Singh's remarks. The debate highlights the prominence of Marathi identity in regional politics and upcoming civic body elections.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government is set to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the education ministry with a formal request to change the name of IIT Bombay to IIT Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced. This decision comes in the wake of controversy triggered by Union Minister Jitendra Singh's comments concerning the nomenclature of the prestigious institution.
Addressing media in Nagpur, Fadnavis emphasized the historical significance of the name 'Mumbai,' highlighting its association with the Marathi identity. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya stated that the state government would back a proposal to rename the Bombay High Court as Mumbai High Court, aligning with efforts to embrace the city's Marathi roots.
Amidst a backdrop of political tension, MNS chief Raj Thackeray criticized Singh's remarks, underscoring their cultural and political implications. He suggested that attempts are being made to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, drawing parallels with past attempts over Chandigarh in Punjab. MNS activists have already acted, installing banners at IIT Bombay, preemptively renaming it IIT Mumbai.
