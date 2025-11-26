Left Menu

Bhavya Ramesh's New Bandra Store: A Tribute to Craft and Imagination

Bhavya Ramesh has opened a new store in Bandra, reflecting her brand's architectural confidence and material-driven design ethos. The store uniquely integrates Jaipur-inspired craft and local elements, providing a space that embodies creativity and emotional depth. It follows the brand's commitment to responsible creation and artisan visibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:26 IST
  • India

Bhavya Ramesh, renowned for her sculptural silverwork, has expanded her brand's reach by opening a new store in Bandra, Mumbai. This venture reflects the brand's architectural prowess and material-driven design philosophy, featuring an eclectic blend of traditional and contemporary craft elements.

Ramesh's Bandra store showcases a distinctive reinterpretation of Sheesh Mahal mirrorwork, crafted by artisans skilled in this heritage technique. The interiors are marked by Jaipur-inspired arches, woven textures, and playful nods to local culture, creating a space that marries inventive modernity with rich tradition.

This new store introduction aligns with the brand's principles of transparency and responsible creation, providing customers insight into the sourcing and crafting processes. Further expanding her brand's presence, Ramesh is also planning a store in Khan Market, New Delhi, highlighting the evolving narrative of Indian design across cities.

