Roshanara Club: A Century-Old Legacy with Modern Flair

The Delhi Development Authority has extended applications for the historic Roshanara Club until December 15. The club, situated in North Delhi, embodies the rich history of Indian cricket. With its recent restoration, it offers modern facilities, maintaining its traditional charm and legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced an extension for Roshanara Club applications, now open until December 15. Situated over 22 acres in the heart of north Delhi, the club is historically significant as the origin of Indian cricket and the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

Applications are limited to 400 non-government and 350 government category memberships, processed exclusively online. Fees are set at Rs 12.5 lakh for non-government and Rs 4 lakh plus GST for government categories. A computerized draw will determine successful entrants if applications surpass available slots.

The club boasts a plethora of newly upgraded facilities, including both indoor features such as a dining hall, library, and fitness center, and outdoor ones like tennis courts, a cricket ground, and jogging park. Officially managed by DDA since September 2023, Roshanara Club continues to merge its historic essence with contemporary amenities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

