In a landmark decision, the city of Ahmedabad has been confirmed as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, following a general assembly by Commonwealth Sport. This marks the return of the prestigious multi-sport event to Indian soil after a two-decade hiatus.

The decision was largely seen as a formality after Ahmedabad's nomination by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board, solidified during the assembly of 74 members. This success bolsters India's ambitions for the 2036 Olympic Games, with Ahmedabad already enhancing its sports facilities.

Originally competing against Abuja, Nigeria for the 2030 slot, the Commonwealth Sport endorsed Nigeria as a potential host for the 2034 edition. These developments signify a historic moment as India prepares to celebrate the Commonwealth Games' centenary in 2030.