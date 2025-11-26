Ahmedabad Secures 2030 Commonwealth Games: A New Era Begins
Ahmedabad will host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking India's first time hosting since 2010. With the Commonwealth Sport's assembly approval, India aims to pave the way for potential Olympic hosting in 2036. Ahmedabad, with its improved sports infrastructure, edges out Abuja, Nigeria, for the 2030 bid.
In a landmark decision, the city of Ahmedabad has been confirmed as the host of the 2030 Commonwealth Games, following a general assembly by Commonwealth Sport. This marks the return of the prestigious multi-sport event to Indian soil after a two-decade hiatus.
The decision was largely seen as a formality after Ahmedabad's nomination by the Commonwealth Sport's Executive Board, solidified during the assembly of 74 members. This success bolsters India's ambitions for the 2036 Olympic Games, with Ahmedabad already enhancing its sports facilities.
Originally competing against Abuja, Nigeria for the 2030 slot, the Commonwealth Sport endorsed Nigeria as a potential host for the 2034 edition. These developments signify a historic moment as India prepares to celebrate the Commonwealth Games' centenary in 2030.
India brings scale, youth, ambition, rich culture, and relevance to CWG: Dr Donald Rukare, President of Commonwealth Sport.
Delegates of 74 Commonwealth member nations and territories ratify India's 2030 bid at Commonwealth Sport General Assembly.
