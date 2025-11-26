Left Menu

Celebrating 150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Nation-Wide Competition

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the government has launched a nationwide competition. Citizens are encouraged to creatively express and present renditions of the National Song. The Ministry of Defence, in conjunction with MyGov, spearheads this initiative, encouraging patriotic expression through music, art, and essays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a patriotic initiative to mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram, the government has organized a national competition encouraging citizens to creatively express renditions of the National Song. Whether through song, art, or essays, participants have a chance to showcase their patriotic spirit.

Launched by the Ministry of Defence in coordination with MyGov, the competition invites contributions from all, particularly targeting students and young artists. With various formats allowed, including classical, contemporary, and instrumental music, the competition aims to honor the song's legacy and its rallying role during India's freedom movement.

In addition to music, participants can engage in a painting competition themed 'Samriddhi Ka Mantra - Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and an essay contest titled 'Swatantrata Ka Mantra - Vande Mataram.' Both competitions seek to inspire creativity and patriotism, with top entries receiving recognition and rewards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

