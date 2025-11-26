UK Greenlights Major Film Studio Development Over Environmental Concerns

In a push to stimulate economic growth, Britain has given the green light to a substantial new film studio west of London, despite objections from local councils about environmental repercussions. The Marlow Film Studio is viewed as a pivotal move in efforts to invigorate the country's creative industry.

The decision represents a test case for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's pledge to reform the planning system, seen by investors as a hindrance due to its complexity and cost. The government emphasized the economic advantages of the film studio, deeming them significantly weightier than environmental concerns.

Supporters of the project, including noted directors like James Cameron and Sam Mendes, aim to establish extensive soundstage facilities on the site. In contrast, local campaigners voice anxieties over environmental damage and query the necessity of additional studios.

