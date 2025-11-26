Left Menu

Bollywood Icon Dharmendra Mourned by Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti, president of the People's Democratic Party, expressed disbelief and personal loss over the death of Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who passed away shortly before his 90th birthday. Mufti shared that the actor was a significant part of her family's childhood memories.

Srinagar | Updated: 26-11-2025 21:04 IST
Mehbooba Mufti, the People's Democratic Party president, publicly expressed her sorrow following the death of Bollywood actor Dharmendra.

Describing his passing as 'unbelievable,' Mufti conveyed a deep personal sense of loss, likening it to losing a part of her own family. She reminisced about how Dharmendra was a prominent figure in her and her sisters' childhood, capturing her mother's admiration.

The legendary actor died at his residence in Mumbai just days before his milestone 90th birthday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

