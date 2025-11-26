Celebrating Ambedkar: Unveiling a Legacy at UNESCO

A bust of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, was unveiled at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, marking a significant tribute during a ceremony attended by dignitaries and diplomats from over 50 nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting on the occasion, described it as a 'fitting tribute' to Ambedkar as India celebrates 75 years of its Constitution. Modi lauded Ambedkar's contributions to modern democracy, emphasizing the transformative power of education and the enduring values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that his work espoused.

The unveiling ceremony, which coincided with India's Constitution Day, was also a symbolic reaffirmation of shared commitments to human dignity, aligning with UNESCO's mission in education and cultural advancement. Modi thanked the Maharashtra government for gifting the bust, reinforcing ongoing efforts in honoring Ambedkar's global legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)