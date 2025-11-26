Celebrating Ambedkar: Unveiling a Legacy at UNESCO

Left Menu

A bust of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar was unveiled at UNESCO HQ in Paris, honoring his role in India's Constitution. On Constitution Day, Prime Minister Modi hailed Ambedkar as a modern democracy thinker. This symbolic gesture aligns with UNESCO’s focus on human rights and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A bust of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of India's Constitution, was unveiled at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, marking a significant tribute during a ceremony attended by dignitaries and diplomats from over 50 nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reflecting on the occasion, described it as a 'fitting tribute' to Ambedkar as India celebrates 75 years of its Constitution. Modi lauded Ambedkar's contributions to modern democracy, emphasizing the transformative power of education and the enduring values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity that his work espoused.

The unveiling ceremony, which coincided with India's Constitution Day, was also a symbolic reaffirmation of shared commitments to human dignity, aligning with UNESCO's mission in education and cultural advancement. Modi thanked the Maharashtra government for gifting the bust, reinforcing ongoing efforts in honoring Ambedkar's global legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

