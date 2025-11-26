Left Menu

Farewell to Shakti: Byculla Zoo's Bengal Tiger Succumbs to Pneumonia

Shakti, a Royal Bengal tiger at Byculla Zoo, died due to pneumonia. Contrary to reports, no bone was found obstructing his windpipe. Shakti displayed symptoms before his death on November 17, and a postmortem confirmed the cause. He was part of a relocation program at the zoo alongside tigress Karishma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 23:44 IST
Farewell to Shakti: Byculla Zoo's Bengal Tiger Succumbs to Pneumonia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unfortunate turn of events, Shakti, a beloved Royal Bengal tiger residing at Byculla Zoo, passed away on November 17 due to pneumonia, resulting in respiratory failure.

The municipal body of Mumbai has clarified that contrary to popular belief, no bone blockage was found in his windpipe.

Before his untimely demise, Shakti showed signs of distress, having not eaten for days and displaying symptoms such as convulsions. The tiger was monitored closely, and a postmortem attributed his death to payogranulomatous pneumonia.

TRENDING

1
Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

Military Orders and Legal Boundaries: The Complex Case of Senator Mark Kelly

 Global
2
Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

Kaveri Vaaman: Revolutionizing Indian Agriculture By BARC

 India
3
Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

Adrian Newey Takes the Helm: A New Era for Aston Martin Racing

 Global
4
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Military Message to Pakistan and China

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025