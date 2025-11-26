Farewell to Shakti: Byculla Zoo's Bengal Tiger Succumbs to Pneumonia

In an unfortunate turn of events, Shakti, a beloved Royal Bengal tiger residing at Byculla Zoo, passed away on November 17 due to pneumonia, resulting in respiratory failure.

The municipal body of Mumbai has clarified that contrary to popular belief, no bone blockage was found in his windpipe.

Before his untimely demise, Shakti showed signs of distress, having not eaten for days and displaying symptoms such as convulsions. The tiger was monitored closely, and a postmortem attributed his death to payogranulomatous pneumonia.