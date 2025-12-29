Left Menu

BJP Unveils Candidate Slate for Mumbai Civic Body Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced its first list of 70 candidates for the Mumbai civic elections. Among the candidates is Navnath Ban, the youngest contender at 38. The elections, involving 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, are scheduled for January 15, with results declared the following day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:46 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced on Monday the release of its first list of 70 candidates for the imminent Mumbai civic body elections, just a day before the nomination deadline. This strategic announcement comes ahead of crucial municipal polls in Maharashtra.

In a noteworthy development, Navnath Ban, the youngest candidate at 38 and BJP's state media chief, has been included in this list. Ban will be contesting from ward number 135 located in the Shivajinaar area, a pivotal battleground for upcoming elections.

The Mumbai civic elections, scheduled for January 15, will see voting across 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai. The BJP aims to consolidate gains made in the previous 2017 elections, where they seized 82 seats, approaching their erstwhile ally, Shiv Sena's tally closely.

