Congress's Surprising Alliance Shift Before Mumbai Civic Body Elections

The Congress party's sudden alliance with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) for the upcoming Mumbai civic body elections has surprised its members and political analysts alike. This strategic shift, just days before the nomination deadline, marks a significant change from its earlier decision to contest solo.

Initially, Congress had planned to run individually across all 227 wards, but it now shares 62 seats with VBA. The party also allocated 10 seats to the Rashtriya Samaj Paksh (RSP) and two to the Republican Party of India (Gavai faction), disrupting the city unit's expectations.

According to political observers, this new direction aims to revitalize Congress's political identity in Maharashtra by expanding its voter base among Marathas, OBCs, Dalits, and the traditional Muslim community, hoping for long-term rebuilding despite immediate uncertainties in the electoral landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)