Netflix Outage Disrupts Streaming for Thousands Across the U.S.
Netflix experienced an outage affecting thousands of users in the United States. As reported by Downdetector.com, over 14,290 instances of disruption were recorded, highlighting a significant service interruption across the country.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 06:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 06:49 IST
On Wednesday, popular streaming service Netflix suffered a widespread outage impacting thousands of its users in the United States. This outage has been corroborated by Downdetector.com, a site that monitors web service disruptions.
According to Downdetector's findings, there were more than 14,290 reports of issues plaguing the Netflix streaming platform. These reports accumulate from multiple sources, painting a picture of a significant breakdown in service.
The outage began to draw attention at around 7:56 p.m. ET, causing widespread frustration among users who rely on Netflix for their entertainment needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
