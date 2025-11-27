Netflix Outage Disrupts Streaming for Thousands Across the U.S.

On Wednesday, popular streaming service Netflix suffered a widespread outage impacting thousands of its users in the United States. This outage has been corroborated by Downdetector.com, a site that monitors web service disruptions.

According to Downdetector's findings, there were more than 14,290 reports of issues plaguing the Netflix streaming platform. These reports accumulate from multiple sources, painting a picture of a significant breakdown in service.

The outage began to draw attention at around 7:56 p.m. ET, causing widespread frustration among users who rely on Netflix for their entertainment needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)