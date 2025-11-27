Left Menu

Assam's Heritage Textiles and ST Status: A Historic Decision

The Assam cabinet approved granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six communities and announced the creation of a museum to display the 'Vrindavani Vastra'. The proposal, led by a Group of Ministers, awaits the assembly's endorsement. This move aims at cultural preservation and addressing long-standing demands.

Guwahati | Updated: 27-11-2025 08:49 IST
The Assam government's cabinet has approved a significant proposal for granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision after a detailed report from a Group of Ministers (GoM) was accepted. The communities—Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Motok, Koch-Rajbongshi, and Tea Tribes—have long sought this recognition.

The report will be forwarded by the state's Tribal Affairs Department to the legislative assembly, and a request will be made to have it tabled before the current session concludes, Sarma confirmed. This development follows the efforts of a three-member GoM chaired by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, including Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika and IT Minister Keshab Mahanta.

In another significant decision, the cabinet approved a land transfer to establish a museum showcasing the 'Vrindavani Vastra', a storied 16th-century textile. This project, supported by JSW I&P Holdings Pvt Ltd, underscores Assam's commitment to cultural heritage preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

