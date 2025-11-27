Left Menu

Militant Arrests Thwart Threat to Manipur's Sangai Festival

Security forces in Manipur have detained three militants threatening to attack the Sangai tourism festival. The arrests occurred following a Facebook post menacing to bomb the festival. Jointly conducted by Manipur Police and Assam Rifles, these operations preempt potential disruptions amidst ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:25 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:25 IST
Militant Arrests Thwart Threat to Manipur's Sangai Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security agencies in Manipur, in collaboration with Assam Rifles, have detained three militants, including a female, for allegedly plotting to attack the Sangai tourism festival, officials reported on Thursday.

The arrests took place on Wednesday during joint operations following an online threat posted on Facebook on November 21, suggesting potential explosions during the festival, which runs from November 21 to November 30.

The captured individuals, associated with the banned group KCP (MFL), were apprehended in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal districts, according to police sources. The incident coincides with ethnic tensions in the region, exacerbated by recent violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?

Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
3
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
4
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025