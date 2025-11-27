Militant Arrests Thwart Threat to Manipur's Sangai Festival
Security forces in Manipur have detained three militants threatening to attack the Sangai tourism festival. The arrests occurred following a Facebook post menacing to bomb the festival. Jointly conducted by Manipur Police and Assam Rifles, these operations preempt potential disruptions amidst ongoing ethnic tensions in the state.
- Country:
- India
Security agencies in Manipur, in collaboration with Assam Rifles, have detained three militants, including a female, for allegedly plotting to attack the Sangai tourism festival, officials reported on Thursday.
The arrests took place on Wednesday during joint operations following an online threat posted on Facebook on November 21, suggesting potential explosions during the festival, which runs from November 21 to November 30.
The captured individuals, associated with the banned group KCP (MFL), were apprehended in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal districts, according to police sources. The incident coincides with ethnic tensions in the region, exacerbated by recent violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Soaring Heights: Helicopter Rides Set to Elevate Hornbill Festival 2025 Experience
Sonzal Festival: Celebrating Kashmir's Youthful Talent and Cultural Diversity
Special Buses Rolled Out for Karthigai Deepam Festival Pilgrims
Breaking Boundaries: Kathmandu's International Performance Art Festival
Janakpurdham Celebrates The Divine Union: Bibah Panchami Festival