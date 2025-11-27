Militant Arrests Thwart Threat to Manipur's Sangai Festival

Security agencies in Manipur, in collaboration with Assam Rifles, have detained three militants, including a female, for allegedly plotting to attack the Sangai tourism festival, officials reported on Thursday.

The arrests took place on Wednesday during joint operations following an online threat posted on Facebook on November 21, suggesting potential explosions during the festival, which runs from November 21 to November 30.

The captured individuals, associated with the banned group KCP (MFL), were apprehended in Imphal East, Imphal West, and Thoubal districts, according to police sources. The incident coincides with ethnic tensions in the region, exacerbated by recent violence.

