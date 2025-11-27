PM Modi to Unveil World's Tallest Statue of Lord Ram in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil the world's tallest statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa. The 77-foot bronze statue, crafted by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, marks a significant addition to India's monumental landscape.

The unveiling ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, is part of celebrations marking the 550th anniversary of the mutt tradition. Dignitaries such as Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Union Minister Shripad Naik, along with state cabinet ministers, will attend.

Special arrangements, including a newly constructed helipad, have been made for the prime minister's visit. The mutt, which has served as a spiritual hub for centuries, has undergone extensive refurbishment to host the significant event.