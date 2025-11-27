Left Menu

PM Modi to Unveil World's Tallest Statue of Lord Ram in Goa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a 77-foot tall bronze statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in Goa. Sculpted by Ram Sutar, this will be the tallest statue of Shree Ram globally. The event marks the 550th anniversary of the mutt's tradition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 27-11-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 09:31 IST
PM Modi to Unveil World's Tallest Statue of Lord Ram in Goa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil the world's tallest statue of Lord Ram at Shree Samsthan Gokarn Jeevottam Mutt in South Goa. The 77-foot bronze statue, crafted by renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, marks a significant addition to India's monumental landscape.

The unveiling ceremony, scheduled for Thursday, is part of celebrations marking the 550th anniversary of the mutt tradition. Dignitaries such as Goa Governor Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, and Union Minister Shripad Naik, along with state cabinet ministers, will attend.

Special arrangements, including a newly constructed helipad, have been made for the prime minister's visit. The mutt, which has served as a spiritual hub for centuries, has undergone extensive refurbishment to host the significant event.

TRENDING

1
Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?

Global Push for Fossil Fuel Phase-Out: A Just Transition Ahead?

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Relief

Tamil Nadu's Youngest Deputy CM Celebrates Birthday with a Call for Rain Rel...

 India
3
Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

Sensex and Nifty Reach New Heights Amid Global Optimism

 India
4
Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

Tragedy and Negligence: Hong Kong Fire Claims 44 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025