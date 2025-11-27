UNFPA Celebrates IUSSP's Global Recognition at Population Conference

On Thursday, the UNFPA India applauded the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP) for being awarded the prestigious 2025 United Nations Population Award. The accolade was celebrated at the 46th Annual Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP).

The conference accentuated the importance of leveraging India's vast youth demographic for inclusive and sustainable growth. IUSSP President Shireen Jejeebhoy commented on the organization's recognition as a testament to its leadership in population research, especially with challenges like ageing and climate-related mobility.

During the keynote, UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar emphasized India's demographic transformation and the potential to harness the youth for equitable development. The event, with its theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity,' stressed rights-based policies and robust data to advance India's developmental strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)