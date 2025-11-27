Left Menu

UNFPA Celebrates IUSSP's Global Recognition at Population Conference

The UNFPA India honored the IUSSP at the IASP conference for its 2025 United Nations Population Award. The event highlighted India's demographic potential and the importance of rights-based policies and demographic data for sustainable growth. IUSSP's work on population research was commended amid global challenges.

27-11-2025
On Thursday, the UNFPA India applauded the International Union for the Scientific Study of Population (IUSSP) for being awarded the prestigious 2025 United Nations Population Award. The accolade was celebrated at the 46th Annual Conference of the Indian Association for the Study of Population (IASP).

The conference accentuated the importance of leveraging India's vast youth demographic for inclusive and sustainable growth. IUSSP President Shireen Jejeebhoy commented on the organization's recognition as a testament to its leadership in population research, especially with challenges like ageing and climate-related mobility.

During the keynote, UNFPA India Representative Andrea M Wojnar emphasized India's demographic transformation and the potential to harness the youth for equitable development. The event, with its theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity,' stressed rights-based policies and robust data to advance India's developmental strategy.

